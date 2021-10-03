Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.44 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

