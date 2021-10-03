Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,466 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $51.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

