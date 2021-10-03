Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,950 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $8,549,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

