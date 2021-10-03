Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 30,584 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 61,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,016,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 169,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NYSE TECK opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

