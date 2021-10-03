Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,189 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $402,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $232,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 74,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE:ADS opened at $104.22 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

