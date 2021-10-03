MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $243,000 Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $369,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $970,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

