Mochi Market Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (MOMA)

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Mochi Market has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Mochi Market coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mochi Market has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $31,933.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,768.24 or 0.45422915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00117795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Mochi Market

MOMA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,272 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

