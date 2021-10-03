Modern Investment Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $264,644.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $526,150.56 and $264,644.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022711 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

