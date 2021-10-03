Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.