More Coin (MORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118,965.31

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $118,965.31 and $2,177.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.75 or 0.43845430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00280417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00116629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

