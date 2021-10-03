Morgan Stanley Trims Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price to $365.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $387.32 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 125.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $231,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.