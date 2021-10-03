MovieBloc Market Capitalization Achieves $39.11 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $39.11 million and $18.00 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

