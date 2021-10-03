MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in MultiPlan by 218.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $3,939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after acquiring an additional 433,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MPLN. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $5.60 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.76 million.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.