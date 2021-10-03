Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 856,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $241.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

