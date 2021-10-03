Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.47 and last traded at $102.10. 2,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 186,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $854.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nabors Industries by 460.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $8,121,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.