NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 197.33 and a quick ratio of 197.25.

In other news, insider Sebastian Evans bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$26,375.00 ($18,839.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 109,300 shares of company stock valued at $116,374 in the last three months.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

