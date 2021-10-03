National Bank Financial Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of VET opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

