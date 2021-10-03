National Bank Financial Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.
Shares of VET opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
