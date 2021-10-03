National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE NGG opened at $60.60 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
