National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG opened at $60.60 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.