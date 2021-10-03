Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 731 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capri were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.83 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

