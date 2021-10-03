Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

