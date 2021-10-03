Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.59% of Construction Partners worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after buying an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ROAD opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.