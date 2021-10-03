Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.97 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

NYSE BURL opened at $284.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

