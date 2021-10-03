Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

