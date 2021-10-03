Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,089 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 158.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 154,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.