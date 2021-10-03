Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 997 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.59 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.