NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.59).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

LON NWG opened at GBX 222.90 ($2.91) on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 227 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

