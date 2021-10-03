NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 2,232,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 506.4 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.28. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

