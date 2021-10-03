NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after acquiring an additional 188,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 250.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

