Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.65 ($81.94).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €89.36 ($105.13) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €91.78 ($107.98). The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.04.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

