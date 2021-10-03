NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. NetApp has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NetApp by 749.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 20.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

