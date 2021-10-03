Netcall (LON:NET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 108729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netcall from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.41 million and a P/E ratio of 71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

