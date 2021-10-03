New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 4.7%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 98,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,633,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $755.74 million, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,067,471 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.