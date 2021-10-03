New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NDVLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. New World Development has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.78.
About New World Development
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.