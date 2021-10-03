New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NDVLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. New World Development has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

