Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

