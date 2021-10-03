NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,375 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 941.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.92 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

