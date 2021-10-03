NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Down 1.1%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.70 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.70 ($1.29). Approximately 461,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 883,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.80 ($1.30).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £580.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

