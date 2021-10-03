NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NICE were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $278.16 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $304.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.87 and its 200-day moving average is $251.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

