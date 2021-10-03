Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 105.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. 16,091,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,641,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.