Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 34,500 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,555. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

