Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 4,500 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after buying an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.97. 1,633,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

