Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 8,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 248,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Specifically, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $163,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.