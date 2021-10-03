Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 179.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 145.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 132,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $436.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

