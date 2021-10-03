Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 258.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,539 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 340.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,687.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

