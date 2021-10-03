Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

