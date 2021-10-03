Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.30. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 52,249 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.