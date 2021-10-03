NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 606,832 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.