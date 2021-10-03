Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Up 130.1% in September

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NOVC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 5,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

