Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in September

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,699,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Novonix stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 332,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Novonix has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Get Novonix alerts:

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.