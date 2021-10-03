Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $68.96 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

