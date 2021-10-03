NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.08% of NOW worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

